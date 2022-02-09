Correction to Phila scrap price

The prices for No1 bundles and No1 busheling, which were published as $505 per gross ton on Monday February 7, were corrected to $495 per gross ton on Wednesday February 9.

The specifications of the affected prices are as follows:

MB-STE-0286

Assessment: No1 bundles

Quality: New black steel sheet scrap, clippings or skeleton scrap, compressed or hand bundled, to charging box size, and weighing not less than 75 pounds per cubic foot. (Hand bundles are tightly secured for handling with a magnet.) May include Stanley balls or mandrel wound bundles or skeleton reels, tightly secured. May include chemically detinned material. May not include old auto body or fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled, and electrical sheet containing over 0.50 percent silicon.

Location: Delivered mill Philadelphia

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

ISRI Code: 208

MB-STE-0288

Assessment: No1 busheling

Quality: Clean steel scrap, not exceeding 12 inches in any dimensions, including new factory busheling (for example, sheet clippings, stampings, etc.). May not include old auto body and fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled, and electrical sheet containing over 0.50 percent silicon. Location: Delivered mill Philadelphia

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

ISRI Code: 207

Fastmarkets AMM’s Price Tracker and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry, Re: steel scrap No1 bundles and No1 busheling, consumer buying prices, delivered mill Philadelphia.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

