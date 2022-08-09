Methodology Contact us Login

Correction to Philadelphia consumer scrap price

Fastmarkets has corrected its consumer buying price for cut structural/plate 3’max, delivered mill Philadelphia, following an input error during the monthly domestic ferrous scrap trade in May.

August 9, 2022
By Lisa Gordon
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

The price for cut structural/plate 3’max in May, which was published as $595 per gross ton on May 6, has been corrected to $445 per gross ton as of Tuesday August 9. This change to $445 per gross ton reflects a $75-per-ton decline compared with April.

The price for cut structural/plate 3’max in June, which was published as $545 per gross ton on June 9, has been corrected to $395 per gross ton as of August 9. This change to $395 per gross ton reflects a $50-per-ton decline compared with May.

The price for cut structural/plate 3’max in July, which was published as $505 per gross ton on July 8, has been corrected to $355 per gross ton as of August 9. This change to $355 per gross ton reflects a $40-per-ton decline compared with June.

The price for cut structural/plate 3’max in August, which was published as $475 per gross ton on Monday August 8, has been corrected to $325 per gross ton as of August 9. This change to $325 per gross ton reflects a $30-per-ton decline compared with July.

The monthly averages have been amended as well.

The May average has been corrected to $445 per ton, representing a 14.42% drop from April’s average; the June average has been corrected to $395 per ton, representing an 11.24% drop from May’s average; and the July average has been corrected to $355 per ton, representing a 10.13% drop from June’s average.

The specifications of the affected price are as follows:

MB-STE-0292 Cut structural/plate, 3’ max
Quality: Cut structural and plate scrap, 3 feet and under. Clean open hearth steel plates, structural shapes, crop ends, shearings, or broken steel tires. Dimensions not less than ¼ inch in thickness, not over 3 feet in length and 18 inches in width. Phosphorus or sulfur not over 0.05 percent.
Location: Delivered mill Philadelphia
Unit: USD per gross ton
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 236

To provide feedback on this correction, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Sean Barry at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry re: Philadelphia cut structural/plate 3’max.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

