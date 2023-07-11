Correction to price of European high-carbon ferro-chrome, basis 60-64.9% Cr

The affected price is MB-FEC-0020 ferro-chrome high carbon 6-8.5% C, basis 60-64.9% Cr, max Si 3%, cif Europe, $ per lb Cr.

The price assessment has been corrected to $1.00-1.13 per lb on July 11, after briefly being published as stable week on week at $1.03-1.19 per lb.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, please contact Janie Davies by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Janie Davies re: price correction.”

If you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Claire Patel-Campbell by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Claire Patel-Campbell re: ferro-chrome high carbon.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

