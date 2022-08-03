Correction to pricing rationale of Fastmarkets’ Shanghai copper cathode cif premium

The rationale has been corrected to show that this is the rationale for Shanghai copper grade A cathode premium, cif Shanghai, rather than Shanghai bonded copper cathode premium.

There was no change to the price assessment for the market.

The affected rationale after amendments is as below:

The copper grade A cathode premium, cif Shanghai was unchanged on Tuesday due to the lack of spot trading.

