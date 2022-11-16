Correction to US East Coast ferrous scrap export indexes

The steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York, which was published at $307 per tonne, has been corrected to $299 per tonne as of Wednesday November 16. The $8 per tonne downward correction reflects a recalculation of the inputs received.

The steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York, which was published at $320 per tonne, has been corrected to $314 per tonne. The $6 per tonne downward correction reflects a recalculation of the inputs received.

The specifications for the affected prices are as follows:

MB-STE-0418 Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York, $/tonne

Quality: HMS 1&2 (80/20 mix) compliant to ISRI specifications 200 – 206

Quantity: Min 5,000 tonnes

Location: fob New York, other US East Coast ports normalized

Timing: Within 1 month

Unit: US dollars per tonne

Payment terms: Cash equivalent

Publication date: Every Wednesday (or following day)

Notes: North America origin. bulk carrier

MB-STE-0419 Steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York, $/tonne

Quality: Shredded scrap compliant to ISRI specifications 210-212

Quantity: Minimum 5,000 tonnes

Location: fob New York, other East Coast ports normalized

Timing: Within 1 month

Unit: US dollars per tonne

Payment terms: Cash equivalent

Publication date: Every Wednesday (or following day)

Notes: North America origin. bulk carrier

For more information or to provide feedback on this notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter for these prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Sean Barry, re: US ferrous scrap export index.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.