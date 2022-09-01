Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Correction to US West Coast ferrous scrap export index

Fastmarkets’ calculation of its steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles was published incorrectly on Wednesday August 31 due to a reporting error.

September 1, 2022
By Sean Barry
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

The index, which was published as $360 per tonne, has been corrected to $380 per tonne as of Thursday September 1. The $20-per-tonne upward correction reflects a recalculation of the freight breakdown.

The specifications of the affected price are as follows:

MB-STE-0425: Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles, $/tonne
Quality: HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) compliant to ISRI specifications 200 – 206
Quantity: Min 5,000 tonnes
Location: fob Long Beach, other US West Coast ports normalized
Timing: Within one month
Unit: US dollars per tonne
Payment terms: Cash equivalent
Publication date: Every Wednesday (or following day)
Notes: North America origin; bulk carrier

For more information or to provide feedback on this notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter for these prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Sean Barry, re: US ferrous scrap export index.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Metals and mining
Delayed publication of battery grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate cif China, Japan & Korea prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ battery grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate cif China, Japan & Korea spot prices was delayed on Thursday September 1, due to a reporting team error.
September 1, 2022
Miner on rock surveying landscape, rear view
Uncertainty looms for Chilean miners regardless of new constitution vote
The mining industry in Chile, the world’s largest producer of copper, will probably continue to face uncertainties regardless of the outcome of a national referendum on September 4 on the adoption of a new national constitution, key stakeholders told Fastmarkets on Wednesday, August 31
September 1, 2022
 · 
Renato Rostás
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Metals and mining
Discontinuation of Fastmarkets’ price assessment for Black Sea steel plate exports
Fastmarkets has discontinued its price assessment for steel heavy plate, 8-50mm, export, fob Black Sea, CIS (MB-STE-0013), due to a substantial reduction in market activity.
September 1, 2022
 · 
Marina Shulga
Steel bars_Reinforcement bars_Rebar
CMC launches RebarZero; supports end-user green goals
Commercial Metals Co (CMC) is launching RebarZero, a line of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions rebar products, the company announced on Tuesday August 30
August 31, 2022
 · 
Abby Verret
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to reduce frequency of Latin American steel export price assessments
Fastmarkets will change the frequency of certain Latin American steel export price assessments to monthly from weekly due to reduced liquidity observed in the market, effective Friday September 2.
August 30, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
DRI_Iron ore pellets close up
Global DRI push to be crimped by lack of pellet feed concentrate - sources
The global push toward using more direct-reduced iron (DRI) and hot-briquetted iron (HBI) could be derailed by the lack of iron ore concentrates used in the pelletizing process, sources told Fastmarkets
August 30, 2022
 · 
Paul Lim
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed