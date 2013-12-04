Corsa Coal expects up to 140,000 tons of met coal sales in Q1 2014

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The Toronto, Canada-headquartered company is actively marketing its metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel producers.

Its guidance for met coal sales in 2013 is 155,000 tons, of which 73,000 tons were sold in the nine months ended September 30, which leaves about 82,000 tons for the balance of the year, it said in its third quarter financial results statement on November 29.

The company noted that the US coal market has been volatile in 2013.

It reported earnings of C$8.24 million ($7.74 million) for the July-September period. Earnings for the first nine months of 2013 totalled C$16.9 million ($15.9 million).

