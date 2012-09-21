Corsa Coal predicts weak year-end on declining demand

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

It has matched production levels to sales to avoid generating unsold coal inventories.

It expects to ship about 32,000 tons of metallurgical coal in September.

“The company will continue to market its high-quality, low-volatile met coal to domestic buyers and in the spot market,” Corsa said.

Corsa is focused on sales contracts for the 2013 fiscal year and is in discussions with both domestic buyers and the seaborne market.