Corsa Coal predicts weak year-end on declining demand
US metallurgical coal producer Corsa Coal expects the fourth quarter of 2012 to be weak due to declining demand and uncertain sales levels and prices.
It has matched production levels to sales to avoid generating unsold coal inventories.
It expects to ship about 32,000 tons of metallurgical coal in September.
“The company will continue to market its high-quality, low-volatile met coal to domestic buyers and in the spot market,” Corsa said.
Corsa is focused on sales contracts for the 2013 fiscal year and is in discussions with both domestic buyers and the seaborne market.