Costa Rica construction grew 11.5% in January-November 2012
The construction sector in Costa Rica grew by 11.5% year-on-year in the first eleven months of 2012, according to figures published by the Costa Rican Construction Chamber (CCC).
The growth, measured in processed square metres, saw constructed space total 5.5 million sq m for January-November, CCC said.
San José recorded the greatest increase in construction projects at 33%.
It was followed by the Alajuela, Heredia and Punteras provinces, respectively showing rises of 16.7%, 15.7% and 10.6%.
The lowest increases were registered in Limón (6.2%), Guanacaste (8.3%) and Catargo (9.6%).
By usage, the sectors that showed increases were schools, health and public space projects with 51.1%, residential building projects with 25.5%, and commercial projects with 3.3%.
But industrial buildings and office projects declined by 26.3% and 13.5% respectively.