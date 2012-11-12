Costa Rica’s steel, rolled iron exports up 14% in 2011

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This was an increase of 13.7% over the $52.7 million-worth reported in 2010.

Exports reached only 43,930 tonnes last year, however, slightly down from 44,045 tonnes the year before.

The number of countries that received exports from the Central American state decreased from 28 to 16 over the 2007-11 period, Procomer said.

Last year, Costa Rica exported $21.8 million-worth of steel and rolled iron products to Nicaragua, up from $15.8 million in 2010, while exports to Guatemala reached $19 million.

Shipments to El Salvador achieved $10 million, while exports to Honduras reached $6.4 million.

Exports to other countries reached a combined $2.8 million, down from $7 million, Procomer said.