Costa Rica’s steel, scrap exports up 40% in 2011

Exports reached 272,997 tonnes last year, up from 172,210 tonnes the year before, according to figures published by the Foreign Trade Corp of Costa Rica (Procomer).

For the 2007-2011 period, the number of companies that exported scrap and steel almost doubled in the Central American country, from 34 to 58, Procomer said.

Last year, Costa Rica exported $16.3 million-worth of scrap and steel to Taiwan, up from $10.8 million in 2010.

Exports to South Korea reached $6.5 million.

The USA, including Puerto Rico, imported the equivalent of $3 million, while Ecuador purchased $2.7 million-worth of scrap and steel products.

Exports to China decreased by 60% in 2011 to $1.7 million, Procomer added.