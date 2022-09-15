Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Call for comments on proposed US NBSK net price assessment

September 15, 2022
By Bryan Smith
Pricing notice

RISI is proposing to initiate a new monthly pulp price assessment - NBSK net price, US East, in addition to existing NBSK effective list price. We invite any comments on these proposed specifications before they are finalized on April 14, 2017.

Assessment:

NBSK net

Frequency

Monthly

Location

US East

Terms

Delivered

Units

USD/tonne

Price specification

Net price (before performance rebates) of transactions between buyers and suppliers who have a relationship (not necessarily a written contract), with the expectation of doing business again in the future. True spot transactions are excluded (i.e. distressed or special situation). Transactions indexed to different assessments (i.e. not indexed to this assessment) may be included.

Assessment type

Weighted average point- price

Assessment window

Orders received in the month prior to the assessment date

Please send any comments to Bryan Smith, Deputy Editor, Global Pulp at bsmith@risi.com by April 14, 2017

