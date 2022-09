Due to market consolidation, RISI is proposing to discontinue coverage of the following grades:

unbleached grocery bag 70-lb and 30-lb

bleached grocery bag 30-lb

If the proposed changes are implemented, these price assessments will be discontinued as of March 16, 2016.

If you have comments on the proposed change, please contact Editorial Director Will Mies at wmies@risi.com by March 12, 2016.