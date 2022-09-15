COVERAGE NOTE: Call for comments on proposed change to kraft paper price coverage.

RISI will continue to publish prices for kraft “grocery” paper grades in the Mar. 18 Price Watch and for at least several more months in order to receive more feedback.

Because of industry consolidation, RISI on Feb. 26 said it was considering discontinuing coverage of the following grades:

unbleached grocery bag 70-lb and 30-lb

bleached grocery bag 30-lb

If you have comments on the proposed change, please contact Editorial Director Will Mies at wmies@risi.com by Mar. 12.