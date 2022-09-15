Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Change in schedule for US RCP June Price Watch

September 15, 2022
By Greg Rudder
Pricing notice

BEDFORD, MA, May 8, 2018 (PPI Global) – Exceptionally, RISI will publish June US recovered paper prices one day later on June 6, rather than the planned June 5.

This change is deemed necessary because of the Chinese government’s surprise announcement on May 3 that it will be inspecting 100% of US recovered paper exports, from May 4 through June 4. No country other than the US faces this rule for this one-month period.

China is the largest export market for US recovered paper. As a result, China’s share of the 52-million-tons/yr US market for recovered paper in 2017 was 23%. Publishing US recovered paper prices on June 6 allows RISI a full day further to collect and check pricing, after China’s 100% inspection ends on June 4. RISI’s methodology guidelines for US recovered paper state that prices will normally be published on the fifth of the month.

US recovered paper prices will also be published in PPI Pulp & Paper Week/OBM on June 8, as planned.

For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com.

To view RISI’s price publishing schedule please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed