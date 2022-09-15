COVERAGE NOTE: Change in schedule for US RCP June Price Watch

Exceptionally, RISI will publish June US recovered paper prices one day later on June 6, rather than the planned June 5.

This change is deemed necessary because of the Chinese government’s surprise announcement on May 3 that it will be inspecting 100% of US recovered paper exports, from May 4 through June 4. No country other than the US faces this rule for this one-month period.

China is the largest export market for US recovered paper. As a result, China’s share of the 52-million-tons/yr US market for recovered paper in 2017 was 23%. Publishing US recovered paper prices on June 6 allows RISI a full day further to collect and check pricing, after China’s 100% inspection ends on June 4. RISI’s methodology guidelines for US recovered paper state that prices will normally be published on the fifth of the month.

US recovered paper prices will also be published in PPI Pulp & Paper Week/OBM on June 8, as planned.

