COVERAGE NOTE: Changes for Canadian Plywood markets – Final Decision

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

Following market consultation, Random Lengths and Crow’s would like to confirm that the following changes will be made to Canadian plywood coverage with the merger of the two price reporting services.

When Crow’s is merged with Random Lengths at the start of the second quarter, the column headings for Canadian Spruce and Douglas Fir plywood prices delivered to the Maritimes will be changed to Moncton (N.B.) as the delivery location. In addition, prices for Nova Scotia, currently published in Crow’s as footnotes, will move into columns with Halifax shown as the delivery location.

These changes are intended to make pricing in these markets consistent with other Canadian plywood prices using key cities as delivery locations.

In addition, the freight rate to Moncton will be an adder of $20 from Toronto, and Toronto to Halifax will be $25.

The following prices will be discontinued. They currently appear in the Fastmarkets RISI online portal but not in Crow’s Weekly Market Report.

  • Oriented Strandboard ¼” delivered Saskatchewan (Price ID 11157)
  • Canadian Douglas-Fir Plywood Sheathing 7.5mm-5/16” delivered Vancouver, Calgary/Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Maritimes (Price IDs 11197 to 11202).
  • Canadian Softwood Plywood Sheathing 7.5mm-5/16” delivered Vancouver, Calgary/Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Maritimes (Price IDs 11480 to 11485).

For comments and queries, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, indicating “Canadian Panel Pricing” in the subject line of the email.
For other Fastmarkets RISI Coverage Notes please see here.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI assessment methodology, please see here.

