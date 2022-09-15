COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to Hardwood Kraft price assessments in PPI Pulp & Paper Week and PPI Europe finalized

After conducting a market consultation process regarding proposed changes to Hardwood Kraft price assessments published in PPI Pulp & Paper Week (PPW) and PPI Europe, RISI will be implementing the following changes:

Remove Nordic Birch – Europe (CIF) (euros) and Eucalyptus (Brazil/Iberia)- Europe (CIF) (euros) price assessments from PPI Pulp & Paper Week Remove Eucalyptus (euros) price assessment from PPI Europe Change destination from Northern Europe to Europe for pulp prices published in PPI Pulp & Paper Week

These changes will be reflected in PPI Europe and PPW issues with pulp prices for the month of October.

