COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to Hardwood Kraft price assessments in PPI Pulp & Paper Week and PPI Europe finalized
After conducting a market consultation process regarding proposed changes to Hardwood Kraft price assessments published in PPI Pulp & Paper Week (PPW) and PPI Europe, RISI will be implementing the following changes:
- Remove Nordic Birch – Europe (CIF) (euros) and Eucalyptus (Brazil/Iberia)- Europe (CIF) (euros) price assessments from PPI Pulp & Paper Week
- Remove Eucalyptus (euros) price assessment from PPI Europe
- Change destination from Northern Europe to Europe for pulp prices published in PPI Pulp & Paper Week
These changes will be reflected in PPI Europe and PPW issues with pulp prices for the month of October.