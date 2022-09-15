Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to Asian Mixed Paper Assessments

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

In light of China’s ban on imports of “unsorted” recyclables such as mixed paper that began on December 31, 2017, and following industry consultation, RISI will make the following changes to its recovered paper coverage from March 5, 2018:

PPI Pulp & Paper Week:

- Change the destination title of US Mixed Paper FAS US ports from China to Asia (price IDs 11886, 11888, 11891, 11912).

- Discontinue assessments of US Mixed Paper exports CFR China (price IDs 11914 and 11884)

PPI Asia:

Discontinue assessments of the following grades delivered China:

- Mixed Paper & Board, from Japan (imports to China, net), (price ID 695)

- Mixed Paper & Board, sorted (1.02), imports to China, from Europe (net price), (price ID 692)

- Mixed paper (2 and 3), from US (imports to China, net price), (price ID 616)

These changes are necessary as mixed paper to China has declined significantly.

As a result, RISI is unable to maintain reasonable assessments of the value of mixed paper for delivery to China.

In a related move, RISI will launch biweekly assessments of the following grades CIF main ports in Asia in PPI Asia starting from April 6, 2018:

- Mixed Paper & Board from Japan

- Mixed Paper & Board from Europe

- Mixed Paper from US (54)

For other RISI Coverage Notes please visit: https://www.risiinfo.com/approach/methodology/price-assessment-methodology/risi-indices-coverage-notes/.

For more information on RISI’s assessment methodology, please visit https://www.risiinfo.com/approach/methodology/price-assessment-methodology/.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed