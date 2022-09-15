COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to Brazil Recovered Paper Assessments – Notice of Implementation

Following extensive consultation with stakeholders, RISI has implemented the following changes to recovered paper coverage in PPI Latin America.

Incoterms

To make it easier for users to compare prices in different cities and states in Brazil, RISI is moving recovered paper prices from delivered prices to prices free on board at the seller’s dock. New FOB assessments were launched on July 24, 2018. RISI will continue to publish delivered price assessments for four months thereafter at a fixed differential of BRL60/tonne over the FOB price. They will then be discontinued.

Old newsprint

Due to signiicant reduction in the volume of old newsprint traded in the Brazilian market, RISI has discontinued the assessment of this grade in PPI Latin America with effect from July 24, 2018.

Old corrugated containers

Due to the low volume of recovered corrugated board #3 traded in Brazil, RISI has discontinued the assessment of this grade in PPI Latin America, from July 24, 2018.

For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com.