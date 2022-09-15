COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to European Newsprint Coverage – Notice of Implementation

As previously announced, RISI has added the following new assessments with effect from January 2019.

- Improved newsprint 68 ISO in Germany (Price ID 12156);

- Standard 42-g newsprint prices in Italy (Price ID 12157).

This move follows extensive industry consultation in 2018 and is meant to reflect better current trading in the European newsprint markets.

For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com, mentioning “European Newsprint” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European graphic paper markets, please see here .