COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to European OCC coverage in Southeast Asia – Update

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

Following further consultation with stakeholders, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to retain assessments of European old corrugated containers with a minimum board content of 90% (OCC 90/10) in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Previously it had been decided to change the specification to 95/5 to meet regulatory changes in the region.

Fastmarkets RISI will now add a new assessment for European old corrugated containers with a minimum board content of 95% (OCC 95/5). There is currently a differential of about $5/tonne between the two.

The change takes immediate effect.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, indicating “European OCC to Asia” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for Asian RCP markets, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.

