COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to European sack kraft paper coverage - Final Decision

Following consultation with subscribers and as previously announced, Fastmarkets RISI will reduce assessments for sack kraft in Europe to one price per quarter, ending the reporting of retroactive prices. This change will take place from July 2020.

The move is part of an ongoing effort to ensure our price assessments best fit the markets we cover. Fastmarkets RISI has analysed price trends over the last five years and believes the current liquidity and volatility in the European sack kraft market does not warrant retroactive monthly pricing. We consulted with market participants on this change between June 13 and September 27, 2019.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “European sack kraft” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for European sack kraft markets, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes, please see here.