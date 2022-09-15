Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to Fastmarkets RISI Japan price coverage

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

As part of an ongoing effort to better serve the markets we cover, from September 2019 Fastmarkets RISI Japan price assessments will follow the same methodology as other Asian prices.

Previously Fastmarkets RISI used Nikkei as the source of all Japan pulp and paper assessments. Going forward, these assessments will be compiled by our own reporters.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s assessment methodology, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here

