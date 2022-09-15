Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to graphic paper price assessments in Paper Trader and PPI Pulp & Paper Week finalized

September 15, 2022
By Chris CookDeputy EditorPPI Pulp & Paper WeekRISI
Pricing notice

After conducting a market consultation process regarding proposed changes to the graphic paper price assessments published in Paper Trader and PPI Pulp & Paper Week (PPW), RISI will be implementing the following changes:

  1. In support of RISI’s implementation of IOSCO’s Principles for Price Reporting Agencies, transfer responsibility for determining Paper Trader price assessments from RISI economists who are responsible for price forecasting to RISI Indices staff, who aren’t involved with price forecasting
  2. Adjust PPW assessments to harmonize with Paper Trader prices
  • Move PPW price reporting date from 3rd issue of the month to the 4th issue of the month.
  • Newsprint 45-g: Round price to nearest $1 instead of $5
  • Premium 80-lb: Revise top end of range downward by $10
  1. Discontinue assessments for 20.9-lb. white directory

For details, go to www.risi.com/Indices/NAGraphicPaperFinalChanges.pdf

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed