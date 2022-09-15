Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to Italian Kraftliner coverage – Final Decision

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

In light of diverging prices in the Italian kraftliner market and following consultation with stakeholders, RISI confirms it will make the following changes to its price assessments with effect from September 2018.

Currently assessments for unbleached kraftliner reflect CIF prices for imported paper at the lower end of the range and domestic free delivered prices at the higher end of the range. Going forward, RISI will only reflect domestic free delivered prices in these assessments.

The following three assessment series are affected:

Unbleached kraftliner 175 g+ (price ID 50)

Unbleached kraftliner 150 g (price ID 449)

Unbleached kraftliner 125 g (price ID 450)

From September a footnote will be added to the assessment series in Price Watch and RISI’s online portal indicating this change in methodology.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European containerboard markets, please see here.

For comments or queries, please email pricing@risi.com, mentioning “Italian Kraftliner” in the subject line of the email.

RISI would also welcome feedback on its containerboard coverage in other European markets.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed