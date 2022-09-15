COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to Italian Kraftliner coverage – Final Decision

In light of diverging prices in the Italian kraftliner market and following consultation with stakeholders, RISI confirms it will make the following changes to its price assessments with effect from September 2018.

Currently, assessments for unbleached kraftliner reflect CIF prices for imported paper at the lower end of the range and domestic free delivered prices at the higher end of the range. Going forward, RISI will only reflect domestic free delivered prices in these assessments.

The following three assessment series are affected:

Unbleached kraftliner 175 g+ (price ID 50)

Unbleached kraftliner 150 g (price ID 449)

Unbleached kraftliner 125 g (price ID 450)

From September, a footnote will be added to the assessment series in Price Watch and RISI’s online portal indicating this change in methodology.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European containerboard markets, please see here.

For comments or queries, please email pricing@risi.com, mentioning “Italian Kraftliner” in the subject line of the email.

RISI would also welcome feedback on its containerboard coverage in other European markets.