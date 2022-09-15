COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to Lake States woodfiber coverage – final decision

Following market consultation and in keeping with how woodfiber is traded in the US Lake States Region, Fastmarkets RISI will make the following change to its price assessment coverage with effect from June 2020.

Price coverage of hardwood in-woods debarked chips will be discontinued as the market has receded in recent years.

Fastmarkets RISI consulted on this change between February and March 6 2020. No objections were raised.

During this period, Fastmarkets RISI also invited broader feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for North American woodfiber and biomass markets. This consultation sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

Only one comment was received in relation to this open consultation, suggesting a different unit might be used for assessments. Fastmarkets RISI is researching this but does not plan any changes at this point.

