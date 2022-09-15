Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to location definition for China paper and board assessments

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

Following consultation with stakeholders and as previously announced, Fastmarkets RISI has changed the location definition of its China paper and board assessments with effect from March 1, 2020

The specific location considered for each grade is:

  • For Cartonboard/boxboard - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai, Guangdong
  • For Containerboard – Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai
  • For Graphic Paper – Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

In connection with this change, the location definition has been adjusted in the Price Watch table in PPI Asia and in the Fastmarkets RISI online portal to simply China. The specific location considered for each price assessment is stated in the Asia Packaging Paper and Board methodology guide. This approach is consistent with the one used for pulp and recovered paper.

This move is part of Fastmarkets RISI’s efforts to rationalize Asia price assessments and bring greater consistency between PPI Asia and UM Paper.

At the same time, Fastmarkets RISI has corrected the incoterm used in China paper and board assessments to “delivered”.

Fastmarkets RISI consulted on these changes in January and February 2020. No negative feedback was received.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, indicating “East China” in the subject line of the email.

For related coverage notes please see here.

