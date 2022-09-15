Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE - Changes to location listing for two NA containerboard export prices

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI has corrected the location for two North American containerboard export price assessments from Latin America to United States.

The two prices are:

  • Unbleached Kraft linerboard, 42 lb, export, FOB Laredo for Mexico (Price ID 659)
  • Unbleached kraft linerboard, 42-lb, FAS US for export to Central/South America (Price ID 11858)

As these are FOB/FAS assessments, it is more correct to list the location as United States. Moreover, this will allow customers with a North America only subscription to find the prices more easily.
For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

