COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to NA export pulp and deinked pulp assessments – Implementation

Following consultation with stakeholders and as previously announced, Fastmarkets RISI has discontinued the following price assessments with effect from October 2020.

Deinked pulp (US air-dried and wet-lap), US East (Price ID 172)

Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft, from US, CIF Japan (Price ID 489)

Northern and Southern Mixed Bleached Hardwood Kraft, from Canadian/US, CIF Japan (Price ID 490)

These assessments will no longer appear in PPI Pulp & Paper Week, the Fastmarkets RISI portal and mobile app, as well as all data feeds.

Fastmarkets RISI will retain assessments of Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft CIF Japan and CIF Korea. There is still sufficient liquidity in these markets to sustain assessments and sufficient demand for them from the market.

Fastmarkets RISI held a consultation process on these changes from March 13 to April 10 2020.

