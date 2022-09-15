Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to North America Recovered Paper price coverage PPI Pulp & Paper Week and PPI PPW Recovered Paper Price Watch finalized.

September 15, 2022
By Greg Rudder
Pricing notice

After conducting a market consultation process regarding proposed changes to the recovered paper price coverage published in PPI PPW Recovered Paper Price Watch and PPI Pulp & Paper Week (PPW), RISI will be implementing the following changes:

As of October 2016:

  1. Introduce Mixed Paper No. 54 grade for both domestic and export markets with 2 years of retroactive price history matching price history of Mixed Paper (2) - OBM
  2. Introduce new Sorted Residential Papers No. 56 grade for both domestic and export markets with 2 years of retroactive price history matching price history of ONP (8) - OBM

As of January 2017:

  1. Discontinue Mixed Paper (2) - OBM for both domestic and export markets
  2. Discontinue ONP (8) - OBM grade for both domestic and export markets

RISI will not be introducing Sorted Clean News (SCN) No. 58 grade proposed by ISRI. Price history for the discontinued grades will be available for search in online Price Watch database until January 2019.

Timeline for the transition:

nygbulqaskzrpwn.JPG

