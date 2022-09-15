Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to North American Newsprint Coverage

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

In view of the shift in North American newsprint markets towards lighter basis weights, RISI proposes to discontinue price assessments for 48.8 g/30 lb newsprint in PPI Pulp & Paper Week.

The following price series would be affected:

  • Price ID 191 Newsprint 48.8 g/30 lb US East
  • Price ID 192 Newsprint 48.8 g/30 lb US West

The change would likely be implemented at the end of the first quarter of 2019. RISI would maintain assessments of 45 g/27.7 lb newsprint.
RISI is inviting feedback on this proposal by the end of January 2019. To comment, please email pricing@risi.com indicating “North American Newsprint” in the subject line of the email.

At the same time, RISI would like to clarify its current methodology for assessing North American newsprint. 30 lb newsprint is currently assessed in increments of $5 and 45 g newsprint in increments of $1. The North American graphic paper methodology has been updated to reflect this correctly.

For other RISI Coverage Notes please see here.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for North American graphic paper markets, please see here.

