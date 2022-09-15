COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to PIX Forest Biomass Finland – Open Consultation

Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Forest Biomass Finland price indices, as part of its newly announced annual methodology review process.

As part of this open consultation, to expand the coverage on the Finnish bioenergy sector, Fastmarkets FOEX is also proposing the following additions to its PIX Forest Biomass Finland index and its sub-indices:

PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices:

Regional indices to PIX Forest Biomass Finland Index and all or selected ones of its sub-indices (forest chips, sawdust, bark)

A separate official sub-index for logging residues and investigate possibilities for regional indices for that

Fastmarkets FOEX proposes the regional division to go along the line from Vaasa to Imatra dividing Finland in two (west/south and east/north)

Fastmarkets FOEX will undergo a consultation on this proposal and provide a summary of the feedback by June 22, 2020, with the potential that the changes would take effect starting in October 2020 (based on August data). Especially feedback concerning the division line is welcomed.

Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Please find the current methodology for PIX Forest Biomass Finland index here.

For comments and queries, please email hello.foex@fastmarkets.com, by June 5, 2020, indicating “PIX Forest Biomass Finland” in the subject line of the email, in English, Finnish or Swedish.