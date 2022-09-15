COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to PIX Pellet Continental Coverage – Consultation

Fastmarkets FOEX is unifying its methodology and policies for all PIX indices to comply with Fastmarkets’ internal guidelines and the IOSCO principles. Along with this development, some index data collection criteria will not fully fulfil these policy requirements.

Fastmarkets FOEX is considering the following changes to its PIX Pellet Continental Index:

Discontinue the PIX Pellet Continental Index on May 6, 2020.

The main rationale for this change is that PIX Pellet Continental includes 3rd party data delivered by industry associations that cannot be linked to individual companies.

Fastmarkets FOEX will undergo a consultation on this proposal, with the potential that the last index will be published on May 5, 2020.

For comments and queries, please email hello.foex@fastmarkets.com, by December 20, 2019, indicating “PIX Pellet Continental Index” in the subject line of the email.