COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to PIX Woodchip Indices Coverage – Implementation

As previously announced and following consultation, Fastmarkets FOEX has implemented the following changes to its PIX Woodchip indices:

- Discontinued the PIX Hardwood Chip Asia on Jan 22, 2020.

- Discontinued the PIX Softwood Chip Global on Jan 22, 2020.

For comments and queries, please email hello.foex@fastmarkets.com, indicating “PIX Woodchip Indices” in the subject line of the email.

More information available here.



Fastmarkets FOEX will publish the last indices on Jan 21, 2020.

