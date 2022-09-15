Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to PIX Woodchip Indices Coverage – Implementation

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

As previously announced and following consultation, Fastmarkets FOEX has implemented the following changes to its PIX Woodchip indices:

- Discontinued the PIX Hardwood Chip Asia on Jan 22, 2020.

- Discontinued the PIX Softwood Chip Global on Jan 22, 2020.

For comments and queries, please email hello.foex@fastmarkets.com, indicating “PIX Woodchip Indices” in the subject line of the email.

More infromation available here.


Fastmarkets FOEX will publish the last indices on Jan 21, 2020.

For comments and queries, please email hello.foex@fastmarkets.com, indicating “PIX Woodchip Indices” in the subject line of the email.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed