COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to PPI Asia publishing schedule

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

Due to changes in China’s national holidays and the current news environment pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fastmarkets RISI has made some changes to the PPI Asia publishing schedule.

PPI Asia will not be taking downtime the week of April 13-17 as planned. Instead, we will take downtime in the week of June 22-26.

Fastmarkets RISI has adjusted the online publishing schedule accordingly. To view the schedule, please see here.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For related coverage notes please see here.

