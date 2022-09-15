Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to regional definition for domestic China assessments – final decision

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

Following consultation with stakeholders, Fastmarkets RISI will change the regional definition of East China as follows with effect from March 1, 2020:

  • For NBSK, Eucalyptus, USK, BCTMP - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai
  • For Russian BSK and BHK - North and Northeast China
  • For Chinese BHK - Jiangsu and Shandong
  • For Bamboo - Guizhou, Sichuan
  • For Bagasse - Guangxi
  • For Recovered Paper - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai
  • For Cartonboard/boxboard - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai, Guangdong
  • For Containerboard - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai
  • For Graphic Paper - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

Currently PPI Asia defines East China as including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, and Shandong provinces, and Shanghai municipality. This move is part of Fastmarkets RISI’s efforts to rationalize Asia price assessments and bring greater consistency between PPI Asia and UM Paper.

Fastmarkets RISI consulted on this change in January and February 2020. No negative feedback on the change was received.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, indicating “East China” in the subject line of the email.

For related coverage notes please see here.

