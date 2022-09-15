COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to regional definition for domestic China assessments – final decision

Following consultation with stakeholders, Fastmarkets RISI will change the regional definition of East China as follows with effect from March 1, 2020:

For NBSK, Eucalyptus, USK, BCTMP - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

For Russian BSK and BHK - North and Northeast China

For Chinese BHK - Jiangsu and Shandong

For Bamboo - Guizhou, Sichuan

For Bagasse - Guangxi

For Recovered Paper - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

For Cartonboard/boxboard - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai, Guangdong

For Containerboard - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

For Graphic Paper - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

Currently PPI Asia defines East China as including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, and Shandong provinces, and Shanghai municipality. This move is part of Fastmarkets RISI’s efforts to rationalize Asia price assessments and bring greater consistency between PPI Asia and UM Paper.

Fastmarkets RISI consulted on this change in January and February 2020. No negative feedback on the change was received.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, indicating “East China” in the subject line of the email.

For related coverage notes please see here.