COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to regional definition for domestic China assessments – Implementation

Following consultation with stakeholders and as previously announced, Fastmarkets RISI has changed the regional definition of East China as follows with effect from March 1, 2020:

- For NBSK, Eucalyptus, USK, BCTMP - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

- For Russian BSK and BHK – North and Northeast China

- For Chinese BHK – Jiangsu and Shandong

- For Bamboo – Guizhou, Sichuan

- For Bagasse – Guangxi

- For Recovered Paper – Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

- For Cartonboard/boxboard - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai, Guangdong

- For Containerboard – Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

- For Graphic Paper – Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

Previously PPI Asia defined East China as including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi and Shandong provinces, and Shanghai municipality.

This move is part of Fastmarkets RISI’s efforts to rationalize Asia price assessments and bring greater consistency between PPI Asia and UM Paper.

At the same time, Fastmarkets RISI has corrected the incoterm used in East China paper and board assessments to “delivered”.

Fastmarkets RISI consulted on these changes in January and February 2020. No negative feedback was received.