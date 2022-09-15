COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to regional definition for domestic China pulp and paper assessments
As part of Fastmarkets RISI’s efforts to rationalize Asia price assessments and bring greater consistency between PPI Asia and UM Paper, Fastmarkets is proposing to change the regional definition of East China used in PPI Asia assessments.
Currently PPI Asia defines East China as including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, and Shandong provinces, and Shanghai municipality. From February or March 2020, we propose to change this definition as follows:
- For NBSK, Eucalyptus, USK, BCTMP - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai
- For Russian BSK and BHK – North and Northeast China
- For Chinese BHK – Jiangsu and Shandong
- For Bamboo – Guizhou, Sichuan
- For Bagasse – Guangxi
- For Recovered Paper – Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai
- For Cartonboard/boxboard - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai, Guangdong
- For Containerboard – Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai
- For Graphic Paper – Shanghai
For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com before January 31, 2020, indicating “East China” in the subject line of the email.
