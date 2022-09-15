COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to regional definition for domestic China pulp and paper assessments

As part of Fastmarkets RISI’s efforts to rationalize Asia price assessments and bring greater consistency between PPI Asia and UM Paper, Fastmarkets is proposing to change the regional definition of East China used in PPI Asia assessments.

Currently PPI Asia defines East China as including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, and Shandong provinces, and Shanghai municipality. From February or March 2020, we propose to change this definition as follows:

For NBSK, Eucalyptus, USK, BCTMP - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

For Russian BSK and BHK – North and Northeast China

For Chinese BHK – Jiangsu and Shandong

For Bamboo – Guizhou, Sichuan

For Bagasse – Guangxi

For Recovered Paper – Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

For Cartonboard/boxboard - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai, Guangdong

For Containerboard – Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai

For Graphic Paper – Shanghai

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com before January 31, 2020, indicating “East China” in the subject line of the email.

