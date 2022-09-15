Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to regional definition for domestic China pulp and paper assessments

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

As part of Fastmarkets RISI’s efforts to rationalize Asia price assessments and bring greater consistency between PPI Asia and UM Paper, Fastmarkets is proposing to change the regional definition of East China used in PPI Asia assessments.

Currently PPI Asia defines East China as including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, and Shandong provinces, and Shanghai municipality. From February or March 2020, we propose to change this definition as follows:

  • For NBSK, Eucalyptus, USK, BCTMP - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai
  • For Russian BSK and BHK – North and Northeast China
  • For Chinese BHK – Jiangsu and Shandong
  • For Bamboo – Guizhou, Sichuan
  • For Bagasse – Guangxi
  • For Recovered Paper – Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai
  • For Cartonboard/boxboard - Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai, Guangdong
  • For Containerboard – Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai
  • For Graphic Paper – Shanghai

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com before January 31, 2020, indicating “East China” in the subject line of the email.

For related coverage notes please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed