COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to South Korea Paper and Board assessments - Consultation

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

To reflect better current market trade, RISI is considering the following changes to its South Korean coverage:

  • Discontinue assessments of 60g uncoated woodfree paper
  • Discontinue assessments of 80g uncoated grayback duplex board

These two grades have not been produced in South Korea for more than one year. With prices unavailable, RISI is unable to maintain reasonable assessments of the value of the grades.

RISI will undergo a consultation on this proposal, with the potential that the changes would take effect from the fourth quarter report, due to be published in December.

For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com by October 31, 2018.

