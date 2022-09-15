COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to South Korea Paper and Board assessments – Implementation

As previously announced, RISI has discontinued assessments of the following two grades with effect from this month.

Uncoated woodfree paper 60g (Price ID 200)

Uncoated grayback duplex board 80g (Price ID 211)

This follows a market consultation in the fourth quarter of 2018 and is intended to reflect better current market trade. These two grades have not been produced in South Korea for more than a year. With prices unavailable, RISI is unable to maintain reasonable assessments of the grades. No objections to the proposal were received during the market consultation.

For more on RISI’s Asian packaging paper and board methodology, please see here.

