COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to UK Newsprint Coverage

After conducting a market consultation process regarding its UK newsprint price coverage, RISI will be implementing the following changes with effect from January 2018.

1) Discontinue price assessments for 48.8-g newsprint as this grade is used less

and less.

2) Return to assessing 40 g newsprint based on a full-yield formula, using the 45-g price as a starting point.

No changes are proposed to the assessment methodology for 45g and 42.5g newsprint.

RISI will continue to gather feedback on other graphic paper grades both in the UK and elsewhere in Europe to ensure its coverage best reflects current market dynamics.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European graphic paper markets, please see https://legacy.risiinfo.com/Marketing/NMP/indices_methodology/RISI_price_method_EU_graphic_10-2017.pdf.

If you have questions about these proposed changes, please email pricing@risi.com.