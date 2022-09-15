Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to US export recovered paper price coverage – Consultation

September 15, 2022
By Megan Workman
Pricing notice

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2019 (PPI Global) – As part of an ongoing effort to streamline recovered paper coverage, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing the following changes to its US export price assessments:

  • Discontinue assessments of all export recovered paper grades FAS Chicago (price IDs 1888, 1298, 12113,12103, 11889, 12107) bound for Asia
  • Discontinue assessments of Old Corrugated Containers (11) for export to China (price IDs 1042, 1029, 1304, 1298, 1299, 1320)
  • Discontinue assessments of Sorted Clean News (58) for export to Asia (price IDs 12104, 12105, 12106 and 12107)

Trade in export grades FAS Chicago has dwindled to such an extent that it has become difficult to maintain reasonable assessments. Shipments of OCC (11) to China have meanwhile fallen considerably since stricter quality rules were introduced last year, and exports of SCN (58) to China/Asia have been limited.
Fastmarkets RISI will undergo a consultation on this proposal, with the potential that the changes would take effect starting May 2019.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by March 28, indicating “US RCP” in the subject line of the email.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed