COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to US export recovered paper price coverage – Consultation

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2019 (PPI Global) – As part of an ongoing effort to streamline recovered paper coverage, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing the following changes to its US export price assessments:

Discontinue assessments of all export recovered paper grades FAS Chicago (price IDs 1888, 1298, 12113,12103, 11889, 12107) bound for Asia

Discontinue assessments of Old Corrugated Containers (11) for export to China (price IDs 1042, 1029, 1304, 1298, 1299, 1320)

Discontinue assessments of Sorted Clean News (58) for export to Asia (price IDs 12104, 12105, 12106 and 12107)

Trade in export grades FAS Chicago has dwindled to such an extent that it has become difficult to maintain reasonable assessments. Shipments of OCC (11) to China have meanwhile fallen considerably since stricter quality rules were introduced last year, and exports of SCN (58) to China/Asia have been limited.

Fastmarkets RISI will undergo a consultation on this proposal, with the potential that the changes would take effect starting May 2019.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by March 28, indicating “US RCP” in the subject line of the email.