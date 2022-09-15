Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to US Mixed Paper Assessments for Export to China

September 15, 2022
By Greg Rudder
Pricing notice

In light of China’s ban on imports of “unsorted” recyclables such as mixed paper that began on Dec. 31st 2017, and following industry consultation, RISI has now implemented the following changes to its recovered paper coverage:

PPI Pulp & Paper Week:

  • Change the destination title of US Mixed Paper FAS US ports from China to Asia (price IDs 11886, 11888, 11891, 11912).
  • Discontinue assessments of US Mixed Paper exports CFR China (price IDs 11914 and 11884)

These changes are necessary because mixed paper to China has declined significantly. As a result, RISI is unable to maintain reasonable assessments of the value of mixed paper for delivery to China.
For more information on RISI’s assessment methodology, please see here.

