Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to US Pulp Price Databasing

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Effective January 2019, RISI will change the way in which US pulp price assessments are databased to add greater transparency to our assessment processes.

Currently, RISI publishes a preliminary price for contract pulp mid-month and a final price on the second to last business day of the month. The second price generally overwrites the first in the database, leaving only one monthly price in the historical time series.

Going forward, RISI will maintain the preliminary price in the database, so that the historical time series shows two prices a month. A footnote will be added to make clear that the mid-month price is a preliminary price and is superseded by the end-month price.

The following price series will be affected.

Price ID Series Name

163 Canadian Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, delivered US East

164 US Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft, delivered US East

11851 Canadian/US Northern and Southern Mixed Bleached Hardwood Kraft, delivered US East

219 Brazilian Bleached Hardwood Kraft (Eucalyptus), delivered US East

168 Canadian/US Unbleached softwood kraft, delivered US East

171 Fluff (US southern kraft, untreated softwood rolls), delivered US East

172 Deinked pulp (US air-dried and wet-lap), delivered US East

488 Canadian Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, CIF Japan

489 US Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft, CIF Japan

490 Canadian/US Northern and Southern Mixed Bleached Hardwood Kraft, CIF Japan

533 Canadian Northern bleached softwood kraft, CIF Korea

699 Canadian Northern bleached softwood kraft, CIF China

For comments or queries, please email pricing@risi.com, mentioning “US pulp databasing” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for Global pulp markets, please see here.

For other RISI coverage notes please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed