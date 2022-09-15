COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to US SOP, SWL Assessments for Export to China and to Asia – Consultation

BEDFORD, MA, June 5, 2018 (PPI Global) –RISI is considering the following changes to its US recovered paper coverage:

PPI Pulp & Paper Week:

Discontinue assessments of US Sorted Office Paper CFR delivered to China and US Sorted (Post-Consumer) White Ledger CFR Asia (price IDs 1044 and 1031, and 1045 and 1032, respectively).

These potential changes are necessary because CFR delivered China pricing for US Sorted Office Paper is also conducted and reported by RISI’s sister publication PPI Asia, and because of a lack of price reporting contacts on a consistent basis for US Sorted (Post-Consumer) White Ledger CFR to Asia. As a result, for US Sorted (Post-Consumer) White Ledger CFR to Asia, RISI is unable to maintain reasonable assessments of the value of the material to Asia destinations.

US PPI Pulp & Paper Week/OBM will continue to report pricing on an FAS basis at main US ports for both Sorted Office Paper exported to China and for the Sorted (Post-Consumer) White Ledger exported to Asia.

RISI will undergo a consultation on this proposal, with the potential that the changes would take effect starting Oct. 5, 2018.

For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com.