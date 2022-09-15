Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Coverage Note: Changes to US SOP, SWL Assessments for Export to China and to Asia -- Consultation

September 15, 2022
By Greg Rudder
Pricing notice

COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to US SOP, SWL Assessments for Export to China and to Asia – Consultation

BEDFORD, MA, June 5, 2018 (PPI Global) –RISI is considering the following changes to its US recovered paper coverage:

PPI Pulp & Paper Week:

  • Discontinue assessments of US Sorted Office Paper CFR delivered to China and US Sorted (Post-Consumer) White Ledger CFR Asia (price IDs 1044 and 1031, and 1045 and 1032, respectively).

These potential changes are necessary because CFR delivered China pricing for US Sorted Office Paper is also conducted and reported by RISI’s sister publication PPI Asia, and because of a lack of price reporting contacts on a consistent basis for US Sorted (Post-Consumer) White Ledger CFR to Asia. As a result, for US Sorted (Post-Consumer) White Ledger CFR to Asia, RISI is unable to maintain reasonable assessments of the value of the material to Asia destinations.

US PPI Pulp & Paper Week/OBM will continue to report pricing on an FAS basis at main US ports for both Sorted Office Paper exported to China and for the Sorted (Post-Consumer) White Ledger exported to Asia.

RISI will undergo a consultation on this proposal, with the potential that the changes would take effect starting Oct. 5, 2018.

For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed