COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to WPM Table 5 China schedule

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Due to the long Lunar New Year holiday in China and to better capture final pulp prices for February 2021, Fastmarkets RISI will postpone the publication of Table 5 China prices until February 26.

Table 5 China prices, which are based on Fastmarkets RISI’s weekly and bi-weekly price assessments published in PPI Asia, were due to be published on February 25. However, the market has been dormant since February 5 owing to the Lunar New Year holidays, and talks for March shipments have yet to begin in earnest. The final February assessment, reflecting the latest price negotiations, will not be published until February 26. By delaying the publication by one day, Table 5 will be able to capture the latest prices.

At the same time, as the final day of the month falls on a Friday seven times this year, Fastmarkets RISI would like to propose changing the schedule for Table 5 China to the final Friday of each month. This would ensure it captures the latest prices in the market. This change would take effect from April 2021.

The schedules for Table 5 North America and Europe pulp prices will not change.

To provide feedback on this proposal, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by March 19, 2021, indicating “T5 China Prices” in the subject line of the email.

For related coverage notes please see here.

