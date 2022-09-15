COVERAGE NOTE: China Pulp coverage in Table 5 and PPW

Following internal review and to give customers more time to adapt, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to delay the planned discontinuation of effective list price assessments for China Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, Radiata Pine and Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft in World Pulp Monthly and PPI Pulp & Paper Week.

Moreover, in light of an increasing share of European NBSK imports to China, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to feature the PPI Asia net price assessments in WPM Table 5 from September 27th, 2019. The current NET prices for NBSK to China featured in Table 5 since April 2019 are assessed by PPI Pulp & Paper Week and reflect exports of North American NBSK only. The new NET prices to be featured in Table 5 are assessed by PPI Asia and feature both North American and European NBSK.

At the same time, we will delay the discontinuation of effective list price series planned for October 30th, 2019 to January 1st, 2020. We believe this will ultimately serve the market better and give subscribers more time to adapt.

As of January 1, 2020 PPI Asia will be the source of all China pulp assessments in WPM Table 5 and PPI Pulp & Paper Week.

Fastmarkets RISI has prepared a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to guide customers through the rationalization of China pulp assessments. To view the FAQs, please see here.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by Sept 20, 2019, mentioning “Rationalization China Pulp” in the subject line of the email. Customers can also contact us at this email address to get historical comparisons.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for global pulp, please see here.

