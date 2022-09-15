COVERAGE NOTE: China Pulp coverage in Table 5 and PPW

Following internal review and to give customers more time to adapt, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to delay the planned discontinuation of effective list price assessments for China Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, Radiata Pine and Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft in World Pulp Monthly and PPI Pulp & Paper Week.

Moreover, in light of an increasing share of European NBSK imports to China, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to feature the PPI Asia net price assessments in WPM Table 5 from September 27th, 2019.

The current NET prices for NBSK to China featured in Table 5 since April 2019 are assessed by PPI Pulp & Paper Week and reflect exports of North American NBSK only. The new NET prices to be featured in Table 5 are assessed by PPI Asia and feature both North American and European NBSK.

At the same time, we will delay the discontinuation of effective list price series planned for October 30th, 2019 to January 1st, 2020. These prices will continue to feature in PPI Pulp & Paper Week and World Pulp Monthly Table 5 until then. We believe this will ultimately serve the market better and give subscribers more time to adapt.

These moves form part of a wider rationalization of Fastmarkets RISI China pulp price assessments. Currently we offer a number of assessments for Northern Bleached Softwood (NBSK) delivered China in PPI Pulp & Paper Week, PPI Asia, World Pulp Monthly Table 5 and UM Paper. We are proposing to rationalise this coverage and replace it with a single set of price assessments that would be used in all relevant publications. These price assessments will be net delivered prices including cost, insurance and freight.

As of January 1, 2020 PPI Asia will be the source of all China pulp assessments in WPM Table 5 and PPI Pulp & Paper Week.

